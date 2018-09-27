Your View: Bins

x

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield

S35

So a council in Wales has now rolled out monthly black bin collections.

Other areas of Wales are monitoring the situation and it could be rolled out across the county by next year.

It doesn’t surprise me as we were all saying once it became a fortnight collection how long before it was changed to once a month.

We are only three people in our house, we recycle as much as we can but the bin is overflowing by the time i’ts next collection day.

I would never fly tip but I can imagine if the bins are rammed rubbish will just get discarded anywhere.

Keep Britain tidy, it’s not looking hopeful.