Your View: Battlefield Pilgrimages

x

John Battye

Castleford

WF10

Each year, the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Battlefield Tours organise pilgrimages to the battle areas of the First World War. The tours are in August and September.

This year we plan to visit the Somme battlefields, the Ypres Salient, Arras, Vimy Ridge and Loos battlefield areas.

The trips specialise in visiting specific cemeteries or memorials on the above-mentioned battlefields as and when they are requested, and an experienced battlefield guide will accompany each trip to commentate on the various battles and the many historic events that occurred in the areas that we visit. We can also assist people in the tracing of war graves from the First World War.

The KOYLI Battlefield Pilgrimages were formed as a charitable hobby in 1990 by ex-servicemen who have many years of practical experience in conducting visits to the First World War battlefield areas of France and Flanders, and we support the Royal British Legion poppy appeal.

These trips are open to anyone who might be interested and we welcome all enquiries. We are a not for profit organisation.

Anyone who requires further information should write to John Battye, 32 Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 5LL or telephone 01977 734614.

We ask for a medium-sized SAE for all postal replies.