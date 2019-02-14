Your View: Amy’s House

We’ll be relying on Co-op shoppers

Jayne Hurditch

Manager

Amy’s House

This year, Amy’s House has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Sheffield.

We are raising funds to help us when we move into our new premises. We are moving into a new building to run our Saturday and holiday sessions from and also house our offices, sensory room and parent meeting room. Any funds raised by the Community Fund will go towards buying new equipment to fit into the premises and any refurbishments that are needed. The new building will be open to all our families that access our Saturday and holiday sessions as a drop in centre. We are already providing adult care during the week for one young lady. We hope to extend this further when we move.

To help us raise vital funds, we’ll be relying on Co-op shoppers. Every time they buy Co-op own-brand products they get a 5% reward for themselves, and a further 1% goes to local causes like ours. Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership. We really hope that people will visit the website and choose to support us.

If you’re not a member and would like to support us, you can join at your local store or online at www.coop.co.uk.

When a community comes together we’re able to achieve great things, so we hope you can help promote our project. For more information about us, please visit www.amyshouse.org.uk