B Greatorex

Sheffield

S8

In her letter published on January 2, Jayne Grayson disparages Alastair Cook’s award of a knighthood and says “he was OK at what he did”.

Clearly Ms Grayson knows little about the game despite professing to love cricket.

She certainly knows very little about Cook’s achievements and I suggest she spends a little time with Wikipedia to acquaint herself with his record.

