Your Say: Boeing Factory

“After Brexit prosperity will be inevitable”

Geoff Oldale

Sheffield

S17

Thanks to 'The Star' for reporting another United Kingdom success story and in particular for recognising the expertise and drive of entrepreneurs and the workforce in Sheffield.

Sadly, this achievement is not likely to feature on Sky News or BBC News Propaganda because it is Brexit positive and they only perpetuate negativity.

After Brexit - when the UK can again trade Worldwide - prosperity will be inevitable and this is what many socialist politicians dread, (evidenced by Mayor Magid Magid's insult to the President of the USA).