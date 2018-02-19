Work together to ensure our success

When I read Pete Bellamy’s letter, (Star, February 13), it reminded me of the doom and gloom-mongers of ‘Project Fear’ as he paints a picture of our country that I do not recognise.

As far as I can see the only ones to have prospered from joining the EU are the elite City fat-cats on the receiving end of huge salaries and obscene bonuses. For the rest of the long-suffering British public we have witnessed over the past 45 years every aspect of our lives dominated by EU rules and regulations and immigration escalating out of control. I am not referring to those who come here to work or are genuinely in fear of their lives, but the ones who wish to take advantage of our benefits and free medical care which has placed such a tremendous burden on public services such as housing, schools and the NHS. There are also those belonging to terrorist cells who have entered this country wishing to do us harm and managed to dodge the radar of our security forces.

I am sick and tired of the Remainers and young people accusing those of the older generation like myself who voted Leave in the Referendum of being ignorant, racist, selfish and unable to understand what we voted for. We have also been told we have robbed the young of their future. Do the Remainers seriously think that those of us who voted to Leave the EU would jeopardise the future prospects for our families by voting for anything that would be detrimental for this country? In a few years time when the young people who feel they have been betrayed gain a little more wisdom and experience they will also hopefully have better judgment in recognising what’s right for Great Britain. They should also remember it was the parents of my generation who endured much hardship to secure their future and that British veterans fought for the independence, democracy and freedom they enjoy today.

I want to see our country once again govern itself and make our own laws in our own Parliament, not be dictated to by a bunch of unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

The hysterical Remainers spout dire predictions about Brexit instead of acknowledging this country has a strong and resilient financial centre and a long history of managing very successfully as an independent nation.

I would say to correspondent Pete Bellamy that we people who voted for Brexit “are a lot more clued up now” and even more sure that we made the right decision, so let’s all be proud of Great Britain, welcome our future opportunities outside the EU and work together to ensure our country’s success.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10