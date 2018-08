Have your say

In an attempt to stop women being harassed outside abortion clinics, buffer zones look set to be established.

This would be a good thing.

It is important that a woman has the right to choose if she wishes to have a termination.

In an age of equality, women should be free to accept or reject motherhood, not to have it imposed on them.

Every child deserves a mother who chooses to bring them into the world .

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11