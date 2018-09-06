In view of the very hot and dry summer we have had, the demand for water has been as bad as way back in 1976.

In that year many people were saying that reservoir levels were at their lowest level ever, many people, even back then, also said why can’t even more reservoirs be created to ease the situation?

However, to my knowledge, no new ones have been constructed.

Of course, it would be costly for the water authorities, but in the long term, it would prove to be so vital and beneficial to such a lot of people.

The huge demand for water these days is mind-boggling, and also ever growing.

It would also greatly help if all gardeners and allotment holders had water butts on their premises, this would also conserve fairly large amounts of water.

Mr B Wilkinson

Sheffield, S36