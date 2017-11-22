As the Neepsend, Kelham Island area revitalises with a plethora of excellent eateries and new residential and office developments...

we see foul graffiti daubed on a Green Lane property. “No more Poshies”.

Who are the “Poshies”?

Jeremy Biggin

Upperthorpe

Unnecessary hindrance

When the majority of the electorate voted to leave the European Union in the referendum, I suggest that they did so intending a speedy withdrawal, with the minimum amount of ‘paperwork’ and ‘red tape’ necessary to do so.

Sadly this wish has failed to materialise, not only because of the stance taken by the EU negotiating team, but also by the obstacles being placed in the way of the government by our own politicians of all parties.

In today’s 15.11.2017 legislation business in Parliament, the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at Committee Stage has been debated. A large number of amendments to the Bill have been put forward by opposition parties and valuable time has been spent by MPs speaking for and against.

While this is the democratic way to conduct business, it is a bone of contention that parliamentary time could be put to better use, and Brexit achieved more quickly, if politicians accepted the will of the people and did not table all these amendments, when with the government’s current majority plus democratic unionist party support – there is no chance of these amendments being approved, providing they all vote together.

In today’s business two amendments were proposed by the Labour party and one by the SNP.

The Labour ones were defeated by 15-20 votes. While I do not agree with these Brexit delaying tactics I can see the logic of them if some of the Tory rebels join with the opposition to win the vote.

However, in the case of the SNP amendment this was defeated by 313 votes to 48. It appears that the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties all abstained from the vote and the SNP were on their own. It is an established fact that they are intent on bringing the government down and working solely in the interest of Scotland and independence, and not the United Kingdom as a whole.

The vast majority of MPs pledged to accept the result of the referendum, even those who voted to remain. It does not help the country, our political, economic and welfare future for these unnecessary delaying tactics to be used in an attempt to thwart the will of the people by hindering the Brexit process.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Some things bothering me

Why is the Council going to spend £40,000 on the Quays? Why not put the money into renewing the drains on streets where a lot of elderly people live? It’s a health hazard, isn’t it?

Another bother which I should have put first and that is malicious gossip – it can kill, I nearly died some years ago because of this! The sick and vulnerable are targeted by these so-called human beings! That’s a laugh. That’s why the suicide rate is up, the devil is playing his part too, or is it a she.

Here I go again, virus cures! Why, all these years since the big pharmacy companies said they had a cure for the cold virus and is this the truth with cancer cures? Are they not charging the doctors a reasonable price now as the GPs have a budget to keep to? How many vulnerable people have died since the cures was found at a terrible high price for the GPs?

I’d like to relate a story my mother told me about my gran and grandad. They were born in Victoria’s reign and the Queen wanted people to have big families – they had five girls and two boys.

Luckily they had a little shop which my gran looked after and she also kept house for her big family! She used to buy a pair of shoes for the girls, the eldest wore them and they were passed down the line until they were worn out or the girls grew out of them. There was always some young person waiting at the door asking if they had any spare shoes. They had no shoes and socks, they used to be given the cast-offs.

My gran gave the people credit and they never paid her back, she was one of the ordinary people and loved her fellow people, like me.

That was what I would call poverty but the poor were never turned out of their homes. And they had no time for jealousy.

Don’t you think it’s about time we had some more good PCs and PCSOs all over the country instead of cuffing the police forces? We need them.

Lastly, if you are hurting anywhere, sores, cuts etc ask your mum or gran if they know any creams or any other advice. Don’t keep going to the doctors, the good ones are pushed out with the load they have. And the poor doctors are left, they treat ordinary people as numbers.

PT

Heeley

Cure for cancer

I wanted to share an exciting update about a petition I signed on Change.org: “this is Kasabian, an eight-year-old who has been fighting relentlessly since he was two-years-old, his motto ‘keep smiling, you never know who your inspiring’

We don’t need to find a cure for cancer we need to legalise the cure for cancer!”. Read about the update “Yes! We’ve hit the 1,000 signature milestone. Join me in supporting this campaign by signing the petition!

http://chn.ge/2B4gkHJ

Lisa

by email

The new rail links

Philip Hammond has been recommended to make transport improvements between Oxford and Cambridge costing £7 billion in a full page spread in a national newspaper recently.

Up north we will no doubt miss out again. But still keep paying your taxes folks.

Eddie Peart

Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60

What an editorial marvel it was to see two related articles on the same page of the Star last Wednesday, November 15.

A local historic asset, which residents cannot prevent from being sold to an “unknown buyer”, and a man racially abusing two women for not wearing the same clothes as his.

The historic asset, a pub, is in an area where residents ousted a pro-EU MP, hoping to “take back control”; cannot even take back a pub now.

The allegedly abusive man, on a train, was hoping to impose the British “dress code”, (A polyester tracksuit?).

He was also desperately trying to “take back control”.

What have the two stories in common?

It’s the money kept in tax havens, used to buy assets at the expense of communities and preventing local governments from improving services to communities to enhance cohesion.

Asset stripping and racism will continue even after we have left the EU, folks.

Danny Piermattei

Stannington, Sheffield