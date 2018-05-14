Where are the EU pillars of justice?

“Now is the time to review and consolidate our political construct” – Jean-Claude Juncker in the 2015 Five Presidents Report, written in conjunction with Tusk, Dijsselbloem, Draghi, Schulz.

A document charting the eurozone’s path towards a single entity with its own government structures, plus Treasury, by 2025.

In response, Dr Lilico (MD Europe Economics) expressed concern this might lead to Commission business revolving around eurozone matters and that non-eurozone members could become ‘increasingly marginalised’. He feared that, under new council voting rules, there could be ‘caucusing’ among Euro Group members who might ‘act as a bloc’ and out-veto the non-eurozone.

Furthermore, Dr Lilico claims that, by 2020, all but five member states of the EU are due to be euro members and that, with the eurozone constituted as a Confederate Single State and wanting to use EU institutions, residual non-eurozone EU will be wound up.

Consequently, he said, “I do not see how, as things stand, there is any long-term future for EU members outside the euro”.

Yet, vested interests are gathering, in hordes, to thwart Brexit! Universities and others fearing loss of EU funding, thousands of students access to travel, jobs and Universities in Europe, members of the House of Commons/Lords, MPs/ex MPs and MEPs their EU pensions.

George Soros his dream of a United States of Europe in pursuit of which he has pledged $20 billion to Open Society, formed to fight for a second referendum, plus many more.

Even in the House of Commons, many MPs have arrogantly chosen to ignore the wishes of constituents having already voted Brexit in 2016.

Where is this fighting spirit while people sleep rough, suffer the degradation of unemployment and reliance on charity and paternalism, not only in the UK but across Europe?

Why not question the claim of universal human rights while this goes on under its very nose or demonstrate against corruption across the EU to the tune of $990bn a year (study commissioned by European Parliament 2016).

Where was the fierce indignation when, according to the Tax Justice Network 2015, EU members picked their least favourite tax havens to ‘name and shame’ by placing them on the blacklist. The TJN claimed: ‘The result of the flawed blacklisting process is a politically- led list that includes only the economically weak and politically unconnected’.

Where are the EU pillars of justice, fairness, anti-discrimination in this?

