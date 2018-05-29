I reside on a small estate, Longley Hall Farm, in the north of Sheffield, with the emphasis on field, which we seem to live in.

I’ve lived here for 46 years and I’ve never seen it as rough and in want of the grass and weeds cutting by our council, (see photo).

I served 34 years in the Recreation Department, who were responsible for our estate, and I was proud to say so, but now I feel ashamed and glad I’m retired.

I frequent the southern side of our city and there seem to be no problems, it all seems tidy and the grass, if not short, at least has been cut.

So what’s wrong with the northern side?

We pay the same taxes, get the same weather, or is the factor that the workforce or its managers are better at running things?

Outside my ground floor flat, the grass is very tall, and by our bus stop, the cow parsley is at least four feet tall.

Everyone you talk to is complaining.

I’ve rung and written but to no avail.

Our councillor was on the estate last Wednesday, surely they noticed it, they seem to know where to go when requesting your vote.

I told a lady walking her Yorkshire terrier up our road to keep her eye on the dog as it may well get lost in the deep grass.

When the council do decide to come along and cut our grass, it’s to be hoped it’s dry; otherwise, it will look like it’s been with a wet rag, it will look like a pig’s ear in any case.

Any help or support for our estate would be appreciated, thank you.

Yours knee-deep in grass.

Bob Swain

Sheffield, S5