'What justifies this vandalism in Concord Park?'

This letter to The Star is from M Shipley, Friends of Concord Park and Woolley Wood.

One would think that our parks are havens for birds, bees and other pollinators.

Not so, shrubberies in Sheffield parks are being pruned with no regard to the needs of birds, bees and other pollinators.

You would think that we could rely on our parks to be leaders in providing the right conditions for birds and our threatened pollinators.

No attempt is made at pruning to maximise the spring, summer and autumn flowering that help to produce the flowers, and so the fruits that help sustain them in winter. The shrubs also provide vital shelter though the winter months.

To illustrate my point the photo is an example of Parks and Countryside pruning that was carried out two weeks ago in Concord Park, just as birds are beginning to look for places to build their nests. What justifies this vandalism?