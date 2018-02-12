Have your say

It seems history is trying to be rewritten by some yet again.

Were suffragettes terrorists or not?

Suffragettes used a wide variety of methods to force politicians to embrace their cause of votes for women, including arson attacks on post boxes and even bombing the house of Chancellor Lloyd George.

The bomb, which brought down ceilings and cracked walls was planted by none other than Emily Davison, who later died beneath the hooves of the king’s horse at the 1913 Derby.

The first terrorist bomb to explode in Ireland in the 20th century was planted not by the IRA, but by the suffragettes.

They also invented the letter bomb, designed to maim or kill those with whom they disagreed.

They even bombed churches.

There is talk of erecting a statue of their leader, Emmeline Pankhurst near Parliament.

Who will be next to be lauded, the IRA?

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74