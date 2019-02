Here we go again with the news about spending vast amounts of money in the city, this time on the Manpower Services Building at the bottom of the Moor.

When this was built the idea of putting a walkway over to London Road was put on hold.

If you stand on London Road and look towards the archway above the gates you can see where it would have started.

If this was a viable idea it would have been done years ago.

M Durkin

Sheffield, S10