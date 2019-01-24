I read with great interest the Retro article about Victoria Quays and would like to add a few points of interest.

You refer to the Terminal Warehouse, also known as Grain Warehouse, but I always knew it as The Straddle, a term which my colleague incorporated into a folk song we performed at the previous ‘reopening’ in the 90s. This was the first time I recall the name of Victoria Quays, an odd choice considering you date the building from 1819 some 20 years before Victoria’s coronation.

You mention keeping original features and quirky fittings, and state that none of the sense of the past has been lost, but there is one serious sad omission, not by the present developers but by those previous .

Back in my youth, the outside corner of the building used to be adorned with a fascinating helter-skelter structure in plain view of all who travelled toward that brewery-scented bus stop known as Castle Gate. Presumably the structure enabled sacks of grain or other produce to be sent effortlessly down to transport at ground level.

But where is my helter-skelter now?

The structure must have been unique and the Grade II listed status should have ensured that the relevant authorities steadfastly insist on the retention of such a key feature.

The original will now be a pile of rust in a yard somewhere but as a second choice it would be nice to see a replica on the site of the original, and now would be the time to do it.

G Shepherd

Sheffield, S36