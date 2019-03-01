Vehicle vandalism is an ongoing issue around Sheffield Wednesday football ground

There is an ongoing issue around Sheffield Wednesday football ground every home game concerning people’s cars being vandalised, probably by the same brainless idiots, and it needs stopping.

People are getting to their vehicles after the game to find their car windows smashed.

This has been going on for a few seasons now yet they still haven’t caught these mindless vandals.

At first people thought it was about theft, such as leaving valuables in plain sight but no, any car is fair game now.

Someone put a picture on social media showing their car with every window smashed plus their tyres being either slashed or let down.

The victim apparently phoned the police but was told they would not be sending anyone out to her.

I can sort of understand that with a large contingent of the police force being deployed at the match but the police must catch these criminals because it affects not only the car owners but all of us who own a car.

Obviously these poor victims are going to claim off their insurance.

Now I would hazard a guess that this crime has now gone well over a hundred by now, so obviously the insurance companies are going to put everyone’s premiums up.

So come on SY Police, lets get these vandals caught.

It shouldn’t be too difficult because they’ve obviously only got half a brain.

We know the police or traffic wardens are about because they keep giving some people parking tickets.

Ted Fowler

Sheffield, S5