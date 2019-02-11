Vin Malone’s letter, Friday, February 8, Turnip or swede?, asking just what are our children taught at school?

Turnip or swede?

Well Vin, did you mean the orange fleshed swedes or the white fleshed turnips?

As the assistant produced the swedes and you were happy with them you must have meant the orange fleshed swede, in which case the assistant knew what he was talking about.

Still on the subject is it stew or ash your wife was making? Just wondering.

D Tickhill

Dronfield, S18