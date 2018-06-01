Turn out to vote

I hope that the people who are constantly complaining in the Star letters page and on the internet about the conduct of our council in regard to tree issues, poor roads, lack of accountability etc. bothered to vote in the recent council elections.

It surely did not escape the notice of this Labour council that less than 40% of people voted.

They must have rubbed their hands in glee, knowing that the apathy of the voting public has allowed them to continue to do as they please for at least another year. As long as more than 60% of the electorate sit on there hands and don’t bother to vote, nothing will change.

Perhaps it is time compulsory voting was introduced with fines, of say £100 or more for none voters.

Just think how much money that would bring in if 60% of the electorate couldn’t be bothered to vote.

The tens of thousands of pounds could fund our social services, re- staff our libraries, and there maybe even some left over to reduce council tax.

So come on people of Sheffield, at the next council election show you care about your city and what your council is doing to it.

Turn out and vote. It is your right to have your say and you can never get the result you want if you sit at home and moan and don’t do something to make things better.

D Chambers

Sheffield, S13

The seed has been sown

Whoooo, £500,000 to spend on a master plan on Gleadless Valley to make it a better place to live for everyone. Just how is that going to happen?

First of all the council should stop giving properties to, want of a better word, idiots, most of who start to ruin and destroy the area where they live. Windows get smashed and bags of rubbish and used nappies are strewn everywhere. Get rid of these people then the council can start to do something positive with the money.

The new housing rules and regulations which we all received recently, tell us we must not do anything that will spoil the quality of life of our neighbours, but just how are they going to police that? It seems council officials or the police have to witness certain events so something can be done, as it seems the council don’t believe decent tenants.

I was talking to a lady just a few days ago and she told me about garden hedges growing onto the footpaths which impede walking down the paths. She reported it and some official told her she would get something done about it, but several weeks on the hedges are now growing further into the path of people. These hedges belong to council tenants (sorry, one tenant has bought the property) and when the lady reported the overgrown privet she was told “he’s a private home owner and we can’t do anything”. The lady replied “it’s growing over a council footpath” but no response.

£500,000 is a drop in the ocean against the millions that’s been spent on other estates. Most of the cash will be wasted on areas that will be as bad again soon after any refurbishment is completed. Since I moved here I’ve noticed a little stream that flows under Gleadless Road near Spotswood Close. It’s overgrown and full of junk and it seems it’s been like that for years because the council let it get like that.It’s areas like this that need attention, such as walls rebuilding and stopping idiots parking on footpaths and grass verges. These grassed areas must have been glorious before car owners decided that their legs wouldn’t carry them from a proper parking area to their homes. Get rid of the dross on this estate and the council would be half way there. I’m sure that if something isn’t done now, in ten years time we will have a gang problem here and this seed which has been planted by the council will be left to fester and grow.

Michael Anthony

Gleadless Valley

A fine example

I thank Ian Cosford for his “Japanese railways” Star letter, May 28, 2018, in which he relates his personal experience of using their trains and also makes his personal observation of the Japanese way of life. I have never had the pleasure of visiting the country, but I do try to keep abreast of “life” there by means of international media channels.

As well as the very efficient working of their railway system, I totally agree with Ian when he says that he thinks it is a cultural issue of working conscientiously and taking pride in their jobs, not only on the railways but in business in general, together with their clean environment, that the Japanese people set a fine example which our country could learn a lot from.

I would add another fine principle to their cultural way of life and that is a united national honour, something which sadly often appears to be lacking in the UK as a whole.

I understand that in many major successful Japanese industrial companies, a capable employee literally has a job for life with his employer, and that there is a family and welfare-orientated working atmosphere, resulting in the employer and employee working as a team for the benefit of all concerned.

Contrast their ideal to our own working situation, when considering that they were a defeated nation in 1945 and have had to rebuild their industrial infrastructure, while being overseen by an American military presence.

The fact that they have done this, together with their work culture principle, ultra efficient running of a railway system, their “family” work career, the overall cleanliness of the country and their friendly and courteous relationships with their fellow citizens and overseas visitors, is surely worthy of the highest praise, and is a fine example of what a defeated people can do when they rise like a Phoenix from their atomic ashes.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Just a game of football

Are people really so upset at a football result they issue death threats to Liverpool’s goal keeper?

I get it, to some footie is all they live and breathe for, but to take it to actual threats against this young man is unbelievable. I hope these morons are caught and dealt with by the police.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35