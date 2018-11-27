Mike Dodgson

Marchwood, S6

There's little doubt that cities and towns are constantly changing, but so too are many popular areas of countryside because of the extensive tree felling.

The felling of woodland beyond the Howden Reservoir, (Upper Derwent), at Slippery Stones is completely changing the approach to this very popular area.

Slippery Stones, however, is far away from any main road, unlike the woodland opposite the Snake Inn by the A57 road to Glossop.

For years motorists and cyclists have passed this stretch of roadway under a full canopy of trees.

Only the very inquisitive traveller has specifically returned to see what was behind and beyond the woodland barrier of evergreen trees.

Now extensive tree felling has opened up views to the River Ashop and beyond to Fairbank and Kinder Scout.

A view about 300 yards from the Snake Inn by the main road, (A57), captured on camera, October 24, records the changes along with the tidy stacks of logs which, in my view, somehow hold a kind of reverence to their past history and environment.

Nearby, the Snake path still takes walkers by the River Ashop to beyond Black Ashop Moor, a derelict building, Ashop Head, the source of the river which flows to Ladybower before crossing the Pennine Way and descending down to Hayfield.

All the clearance areas now open to full daylight and sunshine are subsequently being systematically replanted for future generations.