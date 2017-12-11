Top 5pc of schools in the country

I have had the privilege of being Chair of Governors at Anns Grove Primary School since 2015. Earlier this year, our governing body agreed to Sheffield City Council’s request to release our headteacher, Sam Fearnehough, so she could support Westways Primary in driving up standards to avoid a third ‘Requires Improvement’ Ofsted inspection.

While I have no direct comment about the situation at Westways, I would like to challenge the NEU’s disingenuous portrayal of Ms Fearnehough’s methods. When she joined our school, Anns Grove was on the verge of being graded inadequate. More importantly, the school was failing our children, who weren’t making adequate progress and who were not being given the opportunity to achieve their full potential. Upon her arrival, Ms Fearnehough secured the Ofsted judgment that prevented the school becoming a forced academy and then dramatically improved teaching and learning throughout the school. Most Anns Grove staff welcomed the opportunity to develop their professional practice, and our children are thriving. Staff turnover is low and, despite the insinuations of the NEU, our pupils enjoy a broad and exciting curriculum. Feedback from parents and children confirm that Anns Grove is a happy place and our most recent results place us in the top 5 per cent of schools in the country.

As a committed trade unionist, I find it disappointing that the NEU is personalising this situation. The Westways community deserves a fantastic headteacher who can navigate the vagaries of current policy to ensure that our children remain the focus of all that we do; in Ms Fearnehough they have that. Should the parents at Westways wish to discuss our journey at Anns Grove, and my experiences of working with Ms Fearnehough, I would be more than happy to meet with them.

Scott Glover

Chair of Governors, Anns Grove Primary School