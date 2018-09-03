Have your say

P Robb, (August 25), accuses Jeremy Corbyn of anti-semitism and of infiltration into the Labour Party after a lifetime of membership.

While our government is selling weapons used to shoot the feet off Palestinian protesters, Jeremy is criticised for talking to war leaders or meeting Sinn Fein years ago to achieve peace.

Mrs Thatcher met Sinn Fein in secret and Tony Blair had talks with them with great success but Corbyn is left with the “friend of the IRA” slur.

P Robb’s letter criticises Labour Leadership’s reluctance to accept fully the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-semitism.

It needs pointing out that Corbyn accepted the whole document with the exception of just a few of the ‘working examples’.

One objection is to the statement that accusing some Jews of having dual loyalties is anti-semitic.

It is not!

Next example, comparing Israeli policy, (in Palestine?) to Nazis is anti-semitic.

The comparison may be valid or not, but making it is not an anti-semitic act. (There you go, my last sentence is anti-Semitic).

Note that Labour sacked party stalwart Ken Livingstone for stating the fact that Hitler supported Zionism.

Labour’s new position will eliminate such injustice.

Other examples given, such as Holocaust denial, are inexplicably referred to by IHRA as anti-semitic, whereas Labour simply calls them ‘wrong’.

This whole issue is stirred up by the Anti-Corbyn brigade desperate to discredit him in any way they can.

I have been to Palestine and seen what goes on.

The real issue is the dumbing down of publicity about Apartheid in Palestine, the stealing of land, water, crops, roads, freedom of passage and the restriction of movement of goods, food, medicines etc. by the Israeli state.

Please note I said Israeli State. I did not say Israelis and I did not say Jews.

G Shepherd

Sheffield, S36