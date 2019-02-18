Parliament is discussing different routes forward for our country after recent political showdowns in Westminster.

As local people, we urge politicians to think long and hard about the impact of Brexit on communities in Don Valley.

British people had a whole host of reasons for casting their vote back in 2016. But we can say for certain nobody voted to become poorer. We know now every version of Brexit leaves us worse off.

According to the Government’s own analysis, May’s deal would dent our economy in the Yorkshire and the Humber by 2.1 per cent. It’s clear the PM’s Brexit won’t deliver for our communities. Brexit will be disastrous for jobs here. Recent University of Sussex research shows 500 people in Don Valley are at risk of losing their jobs if we leave the EU on soft Brexit terms. This number doubles if we crash out of the EU with no deal. It’s clear a “jobs first Brexit” is a complete myth. It’s time now for MPs from all parties to focus their energies on opposing May’s Brexit deal and on ruling out a disastrous no deal. MPs must stand up for the most vulnerable communities and ensure the Prime Minister doesn’t take us off the cliff on March 29.

We, the undersigned, urge our politicians to find a way to bring the British people back into the Brexit process. This is the democratic thing to do now.

Lucy Grice, AJ Hartill, Dean Southall, Sally Kelly, Elizabeth Rounce, Melvin Morgan, Stephen Hickman, Chris Noble, Jennifer Holbrook

Don Valley