I write in response to your recent correspondent M Vaughan who ‘was shocked to see for sale in Stannington Library a book by one of the most prominent volunteers for the library group’.

I am the writer of that book, the volunteer singled out for criticism.

Mr Vaughan says that promoting and selling the book in the library ‘surely goes against basic decency and common sense.’

I disagree with him. The book he speaks of is a collection of short stories, written by me, that were inspired by the monthly writing groups operating in Stannington Library, Ecclesfield Library and Central Library, all of which I attend as often as I can. This alone, in my view, justifies the book’s place in the library. It is a fact that I acknowledge in the book which is dedicated to those groups.

Volunteers have sold books by numerous local writers in Stannington Library in the four years they have been responsible for the service, and mine is not the only one available currently.

Lest Mr Vaughan think I am exploiting a privileged position to make personal gain from any sales achieved, may I assure him that, after a donation to Stannington Library of £2.50 is deducted from the sale price, I make a loss.

I would like to add to this my desire to help inspire in some library users at least a desire to try their hands at writing.

Bob Mynors

Sheffield, S6