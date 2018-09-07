I’ve just watched a news item on TV about the small percentage of female pilots, and saying that girls should be encouraged to become pilots.

I don’t think that children should be encouraged to do any specific job.

The thing to do is to inform them that they can choose any career path they wish. They don’t need anyone’s permission or approval. Their best guide is themselves. They have a right to shape their own lives from an early age.

Children are not property, even babies. They are individuals and should be equal.

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11

I hope Susan is all right

I have recently read two Star letters from Joan Craven, (August 30), and G Shepherd, (September 1), about Jeremy Corbyn and I would just like to say that I agree with every word said. They are both excellent letters and and cut through the blatant ‘fake news’ that seems to beset Jeremy.

While talking about letter writers I would like to politely request Cyril Olsen if he could perhaps reign in his tendency to write a full essay every time he picks up his pen and thus give other people a chance to have their say. I have rarely managed to get more than half way through one of his letters before becoming bored and moving on to the next.

Finally, I wonder what has happened to Susan Richardson.

She has not been heard of for a very long time. While I strongly disagreed with most of the things that she wrote about I always enjoyed reading her letters and perhaps getting a bit angry on some occasions. I do hope that the dear lady is OK.

John Scholey

Sheffield, S11

Live and let live, I say

We were talking yesterday, August 30, at our coffee morning about some crazy idiots in the Muslim faith doing bad things in this country and some said “they should ALL, (in the Muslim faith), be done away with.

What about the Catholic priests who have been abusing children in this country and elsewhere? Does that mean that they want ALL Catholics done away with?

Live and let live, I say. Everyone should not have to suffer for the few deviants.

June Parkin

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

I must be racist too!

In reply to Linda Mary Luke’s letter in The Star on Friday, August 31, I totally agree with every one of her comments and so do many others living here, I’m sure. Whoever classed you a racist needs to have a word with themselves and get real.

Noticing where you are based I guess you chose the right time to depart this once proud nation but then isn’t it similar in Germany, particularly when Angela Merkel opened the flood gates. I bet she regrets it now.

If you are called a racist because of your comments, then I must be too!

Ann Dawson

Aston, S26

Too soft in Britain

Reading John’s letter about the Muslim couple being denied citizenship in Switzerland, my belief is if we decide to live in another country we should go along with whatever they do. Maybe, we could take a few tips from Switzerland and get it right. They are too soft in Britain.

Brenda Wilkinson

Sheffield, S10

Stand up for England

It is about time that the people of our country, England stood on their own two feet in our Brexit dealings with the EU, and also examines our relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom – particularly Scotland.

Our 27 EU partner states are doing everything they can to stop or delay the UK departure.

Any sensible person can deduce from this that they have far more to lose then we do when leaving the EU.

Instead of using this fact as a negotiating point, Theresa May and the Government seem to be bending backwards in “kow towing” to their demands and requirements as the cost of our exit.

Their latest petulant example has been to tell the UK that it will not be able to access the EU’s Galileo satellite navigation system when we Brexit in March 2019 – despite the UK already having spent £1.2 billion towards the project – will they refund our investment when we leave?

It is reported that the Treasury has promised £92 million funding to set up our own system to rival Galileo.

A further example of the EU seeking to sabotage our leaving is the news that the ex-president of the European Council has warned that a no-deal Brexit could lead to the break up of the UK.

Herman Van Rompuy said that leaving without a deal posed an “existential threat” to the UK (existential – individuals’ freedom to choose their actions). He went on to say that this threat would have a “big impact” on “regions such as Scotland.”

England is the largest country in the UK, in area size, population and economy.

We give large financial subsidised support to Scotland’s economy and people. At the referendum a Scottish majority voted to remain in the EU – but this figure was included in the overall UK vote which resulted in a 1.4 million Brexit majority.

Nicola Sturgeon and her party are doing everything they can to have a second referendum – in spite of the overall UK of which Scotland is a part, voting to leave. Like many of our own House of Commons MPs she is unable/unwilling to accept a democratic UK vote to leave.

As an Englishman and proud of it, I say that if the Scots wish to remain in the EU let them do so – but with no further financial and other support from our country.

When the already depleted North Sea oil reserves are exhausted Scotland will have very serious financial economic problems – if they wish to stand on their own two feet to resolve them so be it and good luck to them – but do not come running back to our Parliament for help.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow Sheffield S5