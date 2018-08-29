First Mainline has got a bad reputation in Sheffield but they have provided a new fleet of buses.

They provide comfort and cool air on a hot day. All the new buses have USB ports for passengers to charge their phones or laptops,but unfortunately these free ports are now being destroyed by complete idiots who don’t seem to have a dozen brain cells between them.

The vandalised port was on the upper deck of a 56 route bus.

These complete idiots should be traced, if possible and put in stocks on the Cathedral forecourt for a week and pelted with rotten fruit and vegetables.

They may then understand that it’s not clever to destroy items that benefit the general community.

Vin Malone

Sheffield, S14