As a resident in the Endcliffe area, I was pleased to be notified at long last that the roads in this area were to be resurfaced.

Yellow notices of the impending road closures went up and work duly began at the end of July.

However, it has become apparent that Riverdale Road is not being included at the same time as the rest of the Endcliffe area.

This is hard to understand, as not only is this road in need of resurfacing, it is a main thoroughfare every day of the week.

People drive and park here when visiting Endcliffe Park with their children and to walk their dogs.

Drivers have to keep an eye out to avoid the potholes while also trying to keep an eye out for oncoming traffic, cyclists and children crossing.

This is an accident waiting to happen.

I would have thought that Riverdale Road would have been resurfaced before the schools reopen in September, as this road is used by pupils to get to local schools.

There doesn’t appear to be any plan as to how the work is undertaken.

It is all a bit haphazard with dates being changed on the signage, roads being part started and then left as the workers are instructed to go off to another part of the city, then returning days later to continue where they left off.

Surely, the best use of public funds would be to include Riverdale Road in the resurfacing programme while Amey are in situ.

As you are no doubt aware, it was Nick Clegg, the previous MP for Hallam, who acquired the funds to resurface the roads in Sheffield, so it seems ironic that the resurfacing in this area is being undertaken in a spasmodic way with a major road being left with potholes.

Elaine Ingram

Sheffield, S10