The public sees the woods for the trees      

R Gissing snr

Sheffield, S12

I think it is a cynical joke that the Sheffield Council has entered into talks with the anti-tree felling groups when 90% of the damage has already been done.

The Council has suffered badly in the public relations department by the utter disregard for public opinion in this matter with people unnecessarily prosecuted and given a criminal record for life.

The labour Council now seek some damage limitation with the Sheffield voters, PFI project such as the one managed by Amie are about profit only they do not give two hoots for the heritage of this City much like the Council itself.

The less maintenance they have to do over the maintenance contract period the more profit they make so the more older trees they fell the less maintenance they have to do so it is not rocket science to figure out their motivation both from the council and the contractor.

Going forward it has been my experience of PFI maintenance contracts are sold on to the highest bidder after the main work has been done leaving the council to deal with a completely new company from the one that signed the deal in the fist place they just walk away from any issues they created by the mass destruction of our cities world renowned street trees.

The general public sees the woods for the trees in this cynical appeasement ploy for what it is and fools nobody.