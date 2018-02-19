The lowest form of wit

In reply to the “two-pronged attack” from Messrs Crowther and Palmer. To Crowther, I say that it wasn’t my intention,(and still isn’t), to supply details telling the public what is right or wrong, but merely suggesting that people investigate the whole “Europe” situation for themselves before accepting the conclusions that are forced on them on a daily basis by two of the largest newspapers in a brainwashing sort of manner.

Nor did I say that Anna Soubry said that Brexit was a ploy by the Tories to save their rich friends.

What I said was that she had pointed out that 30-plus right-wingers in the party are responsible for the road they are taking us down.

With regard to the national press, why did one paper feel it was right to label in a front page headline that the three judges from the high court case who decided, on a point of law which is their job, as traitors to the people for making a legal decision? Was it because they didn’t agree?

As for the Nessie and Camelot comments, you know what is said about sarcasm!

On to Mr Palmer, who has a bad habit of assuming what political leaning or what newspaper they read, and is inevitably wrong.

Once again bringing up Anna Soubry, why is it that he labels any politician he doesn’t agree with as a “nasty piece of work”?

Obviously he thinks that the whole 600+ are “nasty pieces of work”.

With regard to the fantasy referred to by Crowther that more likely fits the profile of those two who believe they are right and no one else has an opinion. Instead they prefer to ridicule.

Finally to other readers I still say, investigate for yourselves and discover the many, many “fantasies” and misrepresentations about the rules and directives from the EU that lots of us have believed to be true at different times.

Far too many to include in a single post, but just to drop one in, the politicians are always shown as being there without being elected. Not true.

B Heaton

DN5

Cost of housing

Well done to Syd Bullen for his Star Letter, pinpointing the court judgment relating to the charges of landlords and investment. But it’s all of a piece with the rest of the housing scene.

There are the young adults who can’t afford to buy a house so that they are forced into renting. The more demand there is for rented properties, the higher the rents will go. There are, of course, no longer any statutory controls on rent levels.

In the meantime, our economists are bewailing the decline in growth of the economy, notably in consumer spending. Where’s the joined-up thinking here? Every household has only one pot of money, and if a greater proportion of that money is going on housing costs, there’ll be less left to spend on other things. Leaving aside the cost of food and fuel, that’s another story in itself, folk will be making do with the old fridge or car, having one holiday away instead of two, getting more wear from their clothes, etc.

There are only two things to be said in favour of this 1950s-style mode of living: it’s probably better for the environment; and it might do our souls good to be less attached to material things. But I’m not quite sure that that’s what capitalism/our business community, (take your pick here), wants!

Ruth Grimsley

Oak Park, Sheffield, S10

Thick as two short planks

I believe those responsible for removing the CPOs from our streets qualified for the thick as two short planks mob.

It has shown that when the cats away the mice will play.

Now we have another group of people vying for the recognised thick as two short planks wanting to cut back on fire brigade services.

When will they learn?

FH

Sheffield

Lunatics are taking over

The lunatics have taken over the asylum.

What with the black cab rapist up for release and the girls being barred from darts and Formula 1, I’m waiting for the next crazy idea from the do-gooders who think we are incapable of deciding what is right or wrong and what we decide to view.

T Walker

Handsworth

William Wilberforce

Your columnist Dr Alan Billings article, “Slavery is hidden in plain sight”, Star, February 14, made for very interesting reading.

In his article he quite rightly acknowledges the major contribution made by William Wilberforce in obtaining the abolition of slavery, and refers to him as the MP for Yorkshire. While this title is correct it does not paint a full picture of his political life and achievements.

He was born at the now Wilberforce House Museum 23-25 High Street in Kingston upon Hull on August 24, 1759 and died in the Strand London July 29, 1833. In the museum there is a very lifelike waxwork of him working at his desk. He was an elected MP for Kingston upon Hull from 1780-84 and then an Independent MP for Yorkshire 1784-1812. From 1812-25 he was one of two MPs elected to Bramber a former borough constituency in Sussex. Bramber was one of the most notorious of all the “rotten boroughs” – which were boroughs able to elect an MP despite having very few voters, the choice of MP typically being in the hands of one person or family.

William Wilberforce was an English politician who became the voice of the abolition of slavery movement in Parliament. He was a slightly built man, about 5ft 3ins, and suffered from bouts of bad health. Born into a rich merchant family, at the age of 21 he was elected to Parliament.

He was well suited to politics, as he was an extremely eloquent speaker and very witty. He decided to serve God in public life and converted to evangelical Christianity. He championed many causes, one of them being as a founder member of the RSPCA in 1824, but it was the fight against the Slave Trade and slavery that he worked most tirelessly for until his death in 1833, shortly after the passing of the Slavery Abolition Act. His campaign made the establishment of Freetown (Sierra Leone) possible and Hull is now twinned with that city.

The citizens of Kingston upon Hull are very proud to honour his memory.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5