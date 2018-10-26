Have your say

Mr Jack Hinchliffe

Brompton, Barnsley, S73

(ode Running Away)

The day the circus came to town

We sat on the grass banks all around.

We saw the animals, ringmaster and clown

We had to smile when he turned round.

We looked at each other, not a frown

The day the circus came to town.

Then we saw the work they had to do

Cleaning the animals, even their poo.

They pulled up the big top two by two

They were covered in sweat, all wet through,

It was a long day they had to do.

We looked at each other up and down,

Well maybe next year, when the circus comes back to town.