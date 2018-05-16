The dangers of cannabis use

I was greatly concerned to read about a Sheffield hairdresser who was arrested on suspicion of dealing cannabis but has vowed to continue growing the drug as she claims it helps alleviate her long-term health problems, (Star, May 11).

I find this extremely disturbing, as cannabis has wrecked so many lives and following pioneering research there is now documented evidence that the drug causes psychosis and is directly linked to violent crime, including murder.

It has also been established as the underlying cause of the surge in gun and knife-related crimes – there were 37,000 knife offences and 6,500 gun crimes recorded in England last year and up to now there have already been 62 murders in London this year. It is interesting to note that the Metropolitan Police files show that half of all deaths are due to the drugs trade and in other studies carried out it was found that two thirds of those who commit murder have a history of cannabis use.

If ever proof were needed to highlight the connection between cannabis users and shocking criminal acts we only have to look at a few frightening cases including Salman Abedi, the terrorist who carried out the Manchester Arena bombing atrocity, who was a frequent and heavy cannabis smoker; Jihadi John, who was the man who murdered hostages; the terrorists who killed soldier Lee Rigby; the perpetrator of the Westminster Bridge attack and too many more to mention, all cannabis smokers.

I have personal knowledge of a case where an intelligent, pleasant young man had led a normal life until he became a frequent cannabis user and tragically ended up committing a horrific murder which destroyed his life and the lives of his family.

All these terrible acts of violence should shame the liberal elite who are pushing for cannabis to be decriminalised and also the police whose attitude is far too relaxed in dealing with drug users and dealers.

Prosecutions for possessing cannabis have plummeted while the numbers needing medical treatment for smoking the drug have soared. Drug addiction and the associated mental health problems are a ticking timebomb and are having a devastating effect on our society.

The dangers of cannabis far outweigh any so-called ‘health benefits’ but those who misguidedly claim otherwise obviously haven’t had to pick up the pieces of shattered lives like so many families have had to do.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10