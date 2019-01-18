The country will just stagnate

Ted Fowler

Sheffield, S5

I was brought up to believe that the Tories looked after the rich and Labour looked after the working class.

The first time I voted was to try and stop Thatcher getting a second term in office and we all know how that went.

When Thatcher smashed the unions that was pretty much the end for the Labour Party as a party who cared for the working classes.

I don’t think Blair was for the working people of our country. Now with the two leading lights of the Labour Party, Corbyn and Abbott being virtually unelectable, I fear Labour will not get back in during my lifetime, so we’re stuck with the Tories, in my opinion.

The second time I voted was to leave the EU, mainly to take control of our own borders and to stop this madness of letting every Tom, Dick,and Harry come into our country.

Now my view from the ‘shop floor’is, I keep reading that Veronica Hardstaff is unhappy that the country voted to leave the EU. Well, sorry Veronica, but you can’t have ‘best of three until you get your own way.

Have a look at this picture Veronica, and tell what you see wrong with it.

One of my sons works for a pretty large company which employs a few hundred people. When he was first interviewed, 15 people applied, and he was the only English person out of the 15. After a few months they more or less got their required numbers. My son tells me that apart from the management staff all being English, the rest of the workforce are practically Eastern European apart from my son.

Now get this, Veronica, his take home pay is £230, yes that’s £230.

Now believe me or not but 18 years ago my take home pay was £780.

OK, he works five days where I worked seven days but do you see what’s wrong with this picture yet, Veronica?

What I see is companies hiring agencies to find them people who will work for minimum pay and the outcome is the companies get rich and these agencies get rich but the people who do the actual work on the shopfloor get peanuts and that is why I want us to leave the EU.

This is not because I have anything against Eastern Europeans, it’s just that while ever these people will work for peanuts the rich will just get richer and the poor will stay poor and the country will just stagnate.