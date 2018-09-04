Regarding your recent article concerning the 52 bus route, (“Sheffield councilors demand rethink to ‘one of city’s busiest bus routes”, Sheffield Star, August 24, 2018), I was rather puzzled at the comments from the Labour councillors condemning the withdrawal of Stagecoach services on this route into Hillsborough.

Opposition parties have been calling for London-style quality contracts for Sheffield buses for the past two decades, calls which have been constantly ignored by Labour.

The Liberal Democrats had even started the process of implementing them when they controlled the council around seven years, a process Labour scrapped when it won the council back.

The blame for this fiasco lies solely with the Labour council for sitting on its hands for the past six years and doing nothing to implement quality contracts which would give the council control over bus services and prevent scenarios like we are now seeing with the Stagecoach 52 bus route.

Paul Walters

Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6

I’m happy to meet with you

Dear Mr Walters, Many thanks for your email. I’m afraid I don’t read the situation as you have interpreted it.

I’d be very happy to meet with you and discuss the issue at a convenient time if you would find this useful?

Councillor Jack Scott

Cabinet Member for Development and Transport, Councillor for Park and Arbourthorne Ward

Leukaemia info needed

Your article “South Yorkshire postman battling cancer presented with football shirt”, (August 28), reported that postman Brian Warnes has leukaemia and has been presented with a signed football shirt by a famous footballer.

There should be more information given out on the causes of leukaemia.

I have an encouraging story.

Researcher Edward Priestley who lives near Halifax, developed severe aplastic anaemia, (bone marrow destruction), from workplace chemicals and doctors didn’t think he would survive. But decades later his blood count is normal.

He found the causes of leukaemia and many blood diseases include toxic chemicals, radiation and certain medical drugs.

Benzene is a proven cause but is used by industry!.

By avoiding chemicals and eating healthily Edward survived and helps others.

It’s no magic cure, just natural common-sense information to give the body a better chance in many cases. His website is: www.medicineandillness.com

It is now admitted by the EU that many chemicals were allowed into common use without proper safety testing to see if they cause cancer.

Professor Andreas Kortenkamp of Brunel University stated that commonly used chemicals can interfere with the human system and must be reduced.

He said: “We will not be able to reduce cancer without addressing preventable causes.”

The authorities must do their part by reducing pollution, because preventing the disease in the first place would save so much suffering.

A Wills

Ruislip, Middx. HA4

Spirit of community

As someone brought up in the 1930-40s I have previously written in The Star about the demise of the community spirit which existed then.

With the advent of time, the demolition of the old back-to-back terrace housing and the improved welfare state, the old spirit is long gone.

Or so I thought until a recent happening which restored my hope that like the Phoenix it could rise from the ashes into the modern age. The staff and senior citizen residents at the SYHA Meadows are fundraising to buy a defibrillator for the use and benefit of the local community. We are nearing our target of £1,350 and on August 22, 2018, held a barbecue and entertainment event for residents and guests. Brian Dennis regaled us for nearly two hours with a medley of old-time favourite songs and jocular comments and the yesteryear “teeny boppers” and staff joined in dancing to the music.

What is this to do with the Phoenix?

Step forward and take a bow Lynn and Lynne, the local Tesco Community Champions. These ladies are employed by Tesco in addition to their store duties, to go out into the community and voluntarily help with parties, events to which they are invited. They did an excellent job in helping to serve the food and joined in the entertainment.

Not to be outdone, the Meadows staff Tricia, Jacqui, Tracey, Anne and Carol organised the event and helped out at the meal and entertainment with a raffle of excellent prizes and bingo to follow.

All of these ladies voluntarily gave their efforts to help make a success of the event. The residents played their part by getting into the swing of things and joining in Brian’s banter.

A great time was had by everyone and showed to me that with Tesco’s initiative in promoting their community champions, the help and organisation of our friendly and dedicated staff at the Meadows and most importantly the residents themselves who took part, life can be turned back even if temporarily to the halcyon days of the old community spirit.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Dad dancing

Why all the haters for Theresa May doing a bit of dad dancing in South Africa.

Yes it was tragic but who hasn’t danced like that without having a few cheeky Vimtos, then you feel like John Travolta.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35