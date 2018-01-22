The ancient alleyways in centre of Sheffield

I found the article about Sheffield’s forgotten back streets and alleyways most interesting, (The Star, January 11), and wholeheartedly agree with archaeologist Dan Kahn who says they are ‘a significant and irreplaceable part of the city’s heritage and that more should be done to protect them through thoughtful planning and development’.

The fabric of our city originates in these historical alleyways which must be restored in conservation programmes as they have done in many other cities while at the same time incorporating them into modern developments.

I firmly believe that most of Sheffield’s older buildings with architectural merit, (such as the Old Town Hall in the Castlegate area and Victorian buildings in and around Cambridge Street), and all the old streets and alleyways, (some of which still have their original cobbles), have great potential to attract more footfall to our city centre if brought back to life.

Thankfully there are those still in use like Chapel Walk but it is a great shame that under various regeneration programmes we have already lost many gems such as the old Change Alley that made way for the Arundel Gate development some years ago and the quaint Cambridge Arcade which ran from Pinstone Street through to Union Street.

Mistakes of the past must not be repeated as these important places are a vital part of this city’s history which if destroyed are gone forever.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10