Over the last few years we have all been subjected to vilification against the contractors Amey on an almost daily basis.

Perhaps it is now time to a certain extent to redress the balance and state how pleased I am with the recent resurfacing of the roads around Richmond, which were previously quite bad but now are like driving on a silken highway.

Thank you guys for a job well done in difficult circumstances.

On the other topic aired ad nauseam in the Star, the tree saga, I see that now our council are having to hire a private security company to protect Amey employees from tree- hugging protesters who are intent on interrupting Amey in their lawful and necessary work on tree replacement.

All this is costing us the law-abiding council tax payer even more of our hard-earned money and perhaps its time these law-breakers learned to restrain themselves and let the work be completed peacefully.

It is not as though the tree huggers haven’t had their day in court because they have and have in fact lost their case each time.

All this appalling behaviour will do nothing for your supposed cause and in fact has become a total turn-off regarding your cause.

To a certain extent if the trees removed were not being replaced by new and more suitable species for their surroundings your case would be more watertight but when more are being planted than removed this argument is dead in the water.

Of course the new replacement trees are smaller than those they replaced, but perhaps it should be remembered that even mighty oaks grow from a tiny acorn.

Given just a few years the new trees will perform as good a job as the old ones did.

Time is a great healer and grower.

A fellow tree lover but also a realist.

PR

Richmond