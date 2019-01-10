Mike Dodgson

Marchwood, S6

Hundreds of walkers and dozens of cyclists took advantage of the temporary break in tree-felling in the Upper Derwent Valley for the festive season.

Today, January 5, the road on the way to popular Slippery Stones is closed beyond the Derwent Dam, but the eastern route to Langsett and Flouch via Slippery Stones is clear.

Just beyond Fox’s Piece, on the west side, stacks of logs form a long avenue by the waterside of Howden Reservoir.

As majestic trees, these would have looked down on visitors before the recent festive season, but now have a different outcome from their temporary resting place(s).

People regularly come from as far as Doncaster, Nottingham etc. to this very popular valley in all seasons that is within easy reach of Sheffield by car or cycle.

As at January 2, the Howden and Derwent, are full.

The Ladybower Reservoir is about half full, as the footings of the old Derwent Valley begin to disappear under waters eventually bound for domestic and industrial use or to sustain wildlife as the River Derwent flows towards the sea.