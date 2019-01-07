Take steps to walk all over cancer

Nicki Embleton

Cancer Research UK

Yorkshire men and women are invited to kick-start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s campaign, Walk All Over Cancer.

Perfect for anyone who feels they’ve over-indulged this Christmas, Walk All Over Cancer involves participants getting sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day for a month.

Walking 10,000 steps at a brisk pace could burn around 500 calories – that’s equivalent to two mince pies or a couple of slices of Christmas cake.

Not only will taking on the challenge help raise money, it has health benefits. Moderate exercise can help build stamina, burn excess calories and protect against a range of diseases including cancer.

You can take part on your own or ask family, friends and colleagues to join you.

10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, based on the average person’s strides. That’s quite a challenge for many people. But adopting small lifestyle changes – from walking to work or taking the stairs instead of the lift – will help make the goal feel achievable.

By signing up now to take part in March, there’s lots of time to plan ways to fit in some extra steps every day.

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day has never been easier, with many smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers.

Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of our supporters.

There are over 200 types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them all.

To sign up and receive a fundraising pack, with tips and ideas to help with the challenge, visit www.cruk.org/walkallover