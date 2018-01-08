Streets Ahead work

May I respond to Councillor Peter Price’s letter, (Your View, December 20), and challenge some of the claims he made regarding the tree issue and work on the Highways.

Unsurprisingly Councillor Price attempts to justify the disgraceful and totally unnecessary massacre of Sheffield’s street trees and congratulates Amey, Streets Ahead and Sheffield City Council for “the magnificent job they have done over the past five years in transforming the highways throughout our city”.

Well, roads in every neighbourhood have been detrimentally changed for ever with the loss of so many beautiful mature trees.

The claim that only dead, diseased, dying or dangerous trees have been removed (which the campaigners do not have a problem with) is false, as most of those felled were healthy specimens which could have been saved using the engineering solutions incorporated in the Amey contract to address any problems of damage to footpaths. However these methods were ignored.

As for some trees being “discriminatory” (creating difficulties for the elderly and disabled etc) well I haven’t noticed the same zealous action taken to remove cars that block access to pavements on every street in the city.

It is irrelevant how many new trees have been planted as they can never replace the mature ones with large canopy cover that we are losing and which are essential to counteract the dangerously high levels of pollution in Sheffield that is threatening people’s health and well-being.

I would very much like to know how, after neglecting tree maintenance for so many years, the council propose to find the money to look after all the new trees they are planting.

Perhaps Councillor Price can tell me how long I will have to wait to see the ‘replacement’ trees grow to the same height as those including ‘Delilah’ which once proudly stood on Rustlings Road, or why trees like the Vernon Oak are threatened merely because a kerb stone is slightly out of alignment?

Maybe he can also tell me why perfectly healthy cherry trees on Abbeydale Park Rise that give such pleasure in spring with their blossom and enchant both children and adults with their fairy lights at Christmas are to be felled, or why memorial trees that were planted on Western Road to honour local soldiers killed in WWI are to be desecrated? (and no I don’t believe the wildly inflated figure that the council says it would cost to save them).

It would take too long to mention all the roads across the city that are losing their stately mature trees, but their loss can only be described as a despicable act of insanity by those who have no concept of the importance of what they are destroying.

Regarding the horrible new LED street lighting, I have heard motorists say they cast shadows in the wrong place and do not give as good light as the old ones.

Many roads are already breaking up due and pavements are far more slippery and dangerous in icy weather than the original surfaces.

So all in all, Councillor Price, I have nothing whatsoever complimentary to say about the highways work as it has brought nothing but untold stress and anxiety to residents and certainly hasn’t improved my quality of life.

On the contrary I consider Amey, in conjunction with Sheffield City Council, have brought shame on our city with their environmental act of vandalism which has destroyed a precious part of our heritage and is one of the saddest episodes in our city’s history.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10

Pat’s letter shocked me

As someone who is currently undergoing some pretty heavy duty treatment for cancer at Weston Park hospital I was shocked to read your letter from ‘Pat’.

To suggest that Susan Richardson in her letter, (presumably in support of the tree campaigners), is in some way disregarding or failing to take seriously the suffering and distress of children with cancer is facile and trite.

I have cancer, I am going through a hard time, I also absolutely support the actions of Sheffield’s tree campaigners.

I think it is often problematic when someone who does not actually have cancer decides to speak on behalf of those who do.

KD

by email

Thank you

Would you please be kind enough to print my letter of acknowledgment for two wonderful people, because on November 28, I was involved in a nasty accident that wasn’t my fault.

I was fortunate to have several witnesses to help me, they were so caring, but I must mention a special couple by the names of Paula and Mark Scott of Dagnam Road.

They can only be described as angels.

They even offered to take me to the lunch club I was going to because I was so badly shaken.

How many people would have done that?

Paula and Mark, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so caring and true angels from God.

A great pity there aren’t more people like you in the world because you two are a shining example of how people should behave.

I will never ever forget you.

Take care of yourselves and God bless you both always.

Have a wonderful new year ahead.

Barbara

Norfolk Park

Shame on them all

To the R Knowles who claims to live on Montgomery Road, S7 and is against fellow residents objecting to the axing of our healthy street trees solely to save Amey cash.

If you are a genuine wheelchair pusher, as I have been, you’ll surely know that it’s not trees that are a problem but the new lamp-posts and giant advertising hoardings that the Council/Amey have recently plonked bang in middle of pavements?

No doubt you’ve complained to the Council/Amey about this hazard, as I have and been fobbed off by them, and also Sheffield Blind Society have been?

You’ll also have noted that cars carelessly parked across pavements are also a major and increasing hazard, but street trees do prevent this, which is why some irresponsible and selfish vehicle owners want them gone!

Price of everything and value of nothing type.

I’m not a ‘retired lecturer’ but I suspect YOU are affiliated to the Council/Amey?

M Beverley

Greystones Grange Road, S11

Turn on the radio

At least we can turn on the radio now for the next 11 months and only hear Jona Lewie singing about kitchens and parties.

Jayne Grayson

by email