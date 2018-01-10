Station is neglected and appears squalid

There is much discussion in Sheffield around how we can encourage visitors to the city and have it taken seriously as a place of business, welcome and hospitality.

In recent weeks, there has also been much conversation around Sheffield about Channel Four moving its operation to the city.

It is a concern, and pity, therefore that the first impression many of these visitors have of Sheffield is the disrepair that our railway station seems to be falling into.

The location and exterior of the station, which includes Sheaf Square and the beautiful and impressive Cutting Edge sculpture sets us apart from most other cities in the UK and it is a pity therefore that the interior of the station is being neglected to the point of appearing squalid.

I refer mainly to the stairwell to platform 2 and the steelwork which is thick with dirt and filth.

The roofs of the coffee houses are equally filthy as is the glass which covers the waiting rooms.

These are just a few examples; the main impression is one of neglect and disinterest.

I am aware that the company responsible for the station employs hardworking staff who patrol the station picking litter but nothing is in place, as is the case at other stations run by different operators, to clean these more difficult areas.

I have contacted East Midlands to pass on my comments but it is apparent that their complaints procedure is set up with the aim of keeping customers such as myself at arms length.

The way we present ourselves to visitors is very important to me, and to the city, but I’m afraid if the station is anything to go by it appears as if we cannot be bothered.

Paul Rhodes

Howard Street, Sheffield