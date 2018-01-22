Spoilt for me

Hundreds filled the Lyceum hoping to see a top Russian company present The Nutcracker.

Some I am sure would have been happy if they were first-timers, but those of us who have been to every performance since the Lyceum reopened must have been disappointed.

Totally new choreography, alterations, and omissions spoiled it for me.

The performers did as well as we expected from Russia, but where was the Grand Opening, the Dream Sequence, toys coming to life? The toy soldiers against rats was like a school play, no Celestial Choir, no Mirlitons, (fruit & nut advert), no Grand Finale.

Halfway through an extensive tour, they must have been just glad to miss the – 40 degree Russian winter and will be glad to finish in Jersey at the end of February, but that show would not go down well compared with the Bolshoi. I felt cheated.

Colin Hierde

S12

A tale of two ‘committees’

In response to Pete Bellamy’s letter, “Retaining all the benefits”, Star, January 5. Membership of your local social club can be likened in some respects to our current UK membership of the European Union – with some subtle differences.

Your club is run by a committee elected by your own members who have a common objective of socialising and helping the local community if possible. You renew your subscription and the proceeds go towards providing your “cheap beer, free entertainment, kids trips etc.” Everyone at the club by their regular patronage and spending helps to keep the ship afloat for the benefit of all concerned. When you joined you knew what you wanted to give and receive from being a member.

Contrast that with our current membership of the European Economic Community Union (EEC) also known as the Common Market – which can be likened to a very different type of “social club.”

Prospective UK members were conned by their management committee of the then Prime Minister Edward Heath and his Tory colleagues with their assurance of joining the EEC solely as a trading partner on 1.1.1973. A very noble concept which c 65 per cent of the population voted for.

From the original founding of the Common Market on 25.3.1957 – by France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, plus the addition of the UK, Ireland and Denmark in 1973, the club has now grown to 28 members but with vastly different aims and objectives to your club, Pete.

Whereas in your club all members pay the same subscription fee and receive the same benefits. In the EEC club, members pay subscriptions according to their economic financial means. In the case of the UK we are the 8th largest contributor with a 2016 membership fee of £13.1 billion, receiving a forecast £4.5 billion in return – a net contributor of c £8.6 billion. Unlike your local club this surplus does not go into a kitty for the benefit of your members and local good causes – but is spent by the other member States for their own purposes.

In your club the members decide what they want to achieve and spend for the general good, in the EEC club as one member among 28 we are invariably outvoted on what we wish to contribute to the running of the club – bearing in mind that we are a net contributor of c £8.6 billion.

At the prospect of the UK refusing to pay its subs, and the consequent devastating effect this would have on the running of their club, the EEC committee rather than “falling about with laughter and telling us to leave or words to that effect”, seem determined to keep us in their club by fair means or foul – aided and abetted by a minority of Remainers in the UK club. A situation very different from the one portrayed by Mr Bellamy, of our negotiators “doing the exact same thing with the Europe committee.”

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

The old Town Hall

I notice that the old Town Hall in Waingate, Sheffield is owned by a London private company, so it seems obvious that they don’t have to see the dilapidated building on a daily basis.

They should either get on with restoring or demolishing it and give us all something we can be proud of instead of having to cover our eyes every time we pass it.

The pigeons wouldn’t be very happy, they have enjoyed many years nesting in the old building.

Maybe the London company could sell it to the Castlegate preservation trust for a pound, as that’s about all it’s worth, and let them decide its future, if any.

EB Warris

by email

Got a spare £12,000?

Does any of the letter page ‘we are working class’ Torie fancy a photo and a fancy dinner with ‘Posh’ Dave Cameron? Remember him? Anyone and everybody welcome, providing they are prepared to stump up £12,000 for the privilege.

I think I’ll pass on that one and maybe call into a fast food outlet at Meadowhall for a £1.99 burger and chips instead, or maybe a good pork pie.

Terry Palmer

Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

I agree with Brian

I am a regular user of the 8/8A bus service, the buses are often late or do not turn up at all. This has been much worse since they have been going to Ecclesfield. I have complained several times and been sent a day travel ticket as compensation. This is all well and good but nothing changes. Also, they have taken the bus off that ran on weekdays at 3.25pm from Crystal Peaks and was used by a lot of people. The service is very unreliable most days.

Dawn Leedham

by email

City tourists

Another way to bring tourists to our city, (EB Warris, January 10), is to keep them away from the bottom of Spital Hill. Just under the Wicker Arches, on the left is an eyesore big time, derelict buildings etc.

Also, where do these tourists go for a pee? The only place I know is the walkway between the Town Hall and the Peace Gardens, especially on a boozing night?

PMS

S13

I agree with Dave M

Oh how I agree with Dave M, but I went one better than you, I actually emailed the BBC.

Have I had a reply?

No, they obviously can’t afford to.

PH Siddall

Brinsworth