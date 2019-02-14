Simply things that you can’t forgive

Hilda Ali

Darnall, Sheffield, S9

I am writing in response to John C Fowler’s comments on the Bower brothers, “To blame them for their crimes is unfair”, February 6. He blames their dysfunctional home life and the mental turbulence it created and which led to their criminal behaviour.

In my opinion, he is talking rubbish because there are many children who have been brought up in this kind of home environment and gone on to do better things with their lives.

The brothers chose the easy way of making money, stealing, drug dealing and showing no mercy when they assaulted others. This is a lifestyle choice and nothing to do with their background.

Mr Fowler then went on to say: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”.

The Bowers and other partner in crime knew exactly what they were doing, taunting the police to try and catch them, via Facebook and then, their final piece of arrogance on that wet and cold night on November 9, last year, they sped away from the police at high speed in a built-up area, which ended in the tragic deaths of four innocent people, who were only a few yards from home.

The Bowers had no injuries, smirked and showed no remorse or sympathy for the carnage they had left behind.

I live only a few yards from that scene of carnage, something I and the residents will never forget.

Adding further insult was the sentence handed to the brothers and one other. It simply does not justify the horror they committed. Even the judge did not think the sentence was enough but, he has to abide by the statutes laid down by government.

I suggest that JC Fowler start facing the real world because, there are simply things you cannot forgive nor make excuses for the perpetrators, especially those who have no regard for human life.