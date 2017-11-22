Shouting the loudest doesn’t make you right

How sad that about 100 people, many not resident on Western Road, saw fit to hold a service of remembrance in front of the stone laid to remember the fallen young men who had attended the local school.

It was also thought fit to contact the One Show with their one-sided story.

Did you hold a service last year when the stone was not legible?

Many of the memorial trees have been felled over the years, some replaced. Residents have complained of their road being hijacked by protesters and would love young trees to replace the huge old trees and dedicated them to the young men who lost their lives. How fitting.

Readers who complain about scheduled work not being carried out in their area should realise that workmen, engineers and electricians plus the plant used for the work, have to be booked and planned for weeks in advance.

Any hold-ups create a backlog.

It is not ‘all about the tree’!

The contract started five years ago on 600 miles of roads, pavements and street lighting.

This initial phase is due to finish at the end of this year.

Five-year cycles of checking and maintaining these roads, putting right anything that hasn’t worked.

I think we all agree that maintenance has been sorely neglected over many, many years.

Our use of the roads has changed massively during the passed 100 years.

Look at the Vernon oak. It was growing in a field when it was planted and houses have been built within a foot of its growing trunk, with its roots spreading more than twice as long as its height.

All relevant.

Susan Richardson saw fit to mention Rustlings Road again.

Yes, with hindsight it was a rather early call but only trying to avoid confrontation – backfiring massively!

I will repeat though, it is a very long road running alongside Encliffe Park and many trees had been lost in the past.

The council did agree to replace those too.

Please stop giving our beautiful city a bad name, you are in the minority.

The impression given is of a political fight and ‘we are right despite the law and the opinions of the majority’.

Shouting loudest doesn’t make you right and we might think ‘you protest too much’.

JT

S35