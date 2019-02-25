Sheffield FC relocation

May I firstly congratulate Sheffield FC on a successful 2018/19 season and recommend all grassroots football supporters to visit the Coach and Horses ground in Dronfield to watch the world's first football club in action.

I am a fully paid up season ticket holder who tries to access all the latest news. However, I was surprised to read that the club's plan to relocate back into Sheffield at Olive Grove, where the club began life in 1857, had been dropped and, instead, another sports ground, the location of which is a closely guarded secret, is being considered. This may come as a shock to many which I hope does not impact on potential investment. There is also the proposal to sell the land the club owns in and around the current ground for housing to financially support any move back into Sheffield. I would be interested to hear the view of NE Derbyshire County Council to this. Finally, I would hope that the traditional, well managed Coach and Horses pub, which the club also owns, is excluded from any redevelopment proposals.

JP Sanderson

Becket Walk, S8