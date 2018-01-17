It has been a long time since I last felt the need to vent my frustration at the way the world is turning via the pages of the Star.

I had fallen to apathy, the anger within me had for a while been dimmed by the obsequiously insidious nature of our local and national politicians as they follow the agenda that has been set down for them by their paymasters, an agenda that usually has nothing to do with the interests and aspirations of the people of Great Britain.

And make no bones about it, there is an agenda, one only has to look at the insanity that has revolved around the Brexit referendum and the resultant knighthood for a man who was on the losing side of Project Fear. The people of Great Britain are being let down at a national level on all fronts.

Locally, we have a council intent on asset stripping our streets of its trees and will use every lie, skew every piece of data and suppress every outspoken voice to achieve its goal regardless of the damage it will do.

The thought that the people may have a different opinion and wish a different outcome is a concept so toxic to these people that they must suppress it at all costs, even if the cost is hiring security guards to herd people away like cattle and hold them in yellow pens while our trees are hacked into oblivion.

It is time for new politics, unfortunately I fear the people of Great Britain and Sheffield are too far gone to realise that they are doomed if they do not act now. Their freedoms of action and thought have been removed in tiny increments as they have been force-fed a diet that has made them intellectually so fat and lazy that they have renounced their own responsibilities to shape a world that they wish to live in and not one that would be given to them whether they like it... or not.

LS

Sheffield