On Monday, August 13, a Veolia waste lorry was parked at the end of Rustling Road, opposite the park.

I can only assume that it was collecting the rubbish that was piled up around the different coloured bins.

When I went past later all the rubbish was still in evidence.

So who is responsible for this mess and why hasn’t a fly tipping notice been issued to those who have caused this eye sore? SCC not fit for purpose .

Michael Durkin

Sheffield, S10