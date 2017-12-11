Doctors are not handing out antibiotics any more.

This not news to me, I haven’t had them for years.

After having a lung infection for many weeks, not getting to see a doctor, just a phone consultation, I just kept taking over-the-counter painkillers.

After three weeks of illness and finally managing to get to see a GP he said you should have come sooner.

Is he having a laugh? The receptionists try everything they can to stop us from seeing you.

I get it that they are only following doctors’ orders. After one day of taking the sacred tablets I felt as fit as a fiddle, back to my normal self.

Yes they can’t hand them out willy nilly but they do the job fast.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Stop blaming the drivers

In reply to the letter sent by M Roberts, I just wish people would stop blaming bus drivers. When he said how would they like to lose money if they were late.

A lot of bus drivers start work before 6am, or finish after midnight. So they have to use other means to get to work or home. By car or walking.

It is not the driver’s fault if there are buses missing or late. A driver cannot take a short cut in order to gain time. A driver cannot sprout wings on his bus to fly over traffic. A driver cannot kick or push passengers getting on or off a bus quickly, he has to sit there and grin and bare it. A driver cannot tell a person with a pushchair or mobile chair to get lost as he hasn’t the time to pick them up.

Remember the timing of a bus is down to the bus company involved, regulated by the Transport Department.

So if you want to complain, complain to the Transport Department, not the drivers who cannot do anything about the times or lack of buses.

D Hudson

by email

Deteriorating situation

Well, I didn’t think Sheffield City Council and Amey could sink any lower but they have now excelled themselves with their latest action against tree campaigners, (Star, November 29).

I could hardly believe what I was seeing when I viewed the latest disturbing video footage of the action on Lismore Road by the private security firm.

I felt as though I were watching scenes in Russia or China when the State takes forceful action against any dissenters who won’t ‘toe the party line’.

So much for SCC saying that peaceful protest against the tree fellings could continue and now they have announced they have given Amey permission to start felling before 7am in spite of the fact that, following the disgraceful events on Rustlings Road, Councillor Bryan Lodge promised no work would start before that time. This shows how much we can trust what he says.

One thing about the whole issue puzzles me and perhaps someone can answer my question.

While, contrary to what the council claims, most residents want to retain their street trees why did those who want them felled move into houses in tree-lined roads if they don’t like trees, as most of the ones they are complaining about are mature and would have been there long before they moved in?

One thing is clear, the chainsaw operators will never understand they are not ‘just trees’ they are chopping down, as for many of us they represent an emotional attachment.

Some of the trees are like old friends we have known from childhood and are associated with happy times in our youth, or in many cases lost loved ones and in felling them they have destroyed our memories.

In years to come people will ask why the council was allowed to rob the city of its beautiful healthy street trees and take such extreme measures against those trying to protect our heritage in this disgusting episode which has brought worldwide shame on Sheffield.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescen, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10

We need to change things

I am writing to you about the referendum in Barnsley and Doncaster about the Sheffield city region deal and electing a mayor.

Many areas feel as if they have been left behind or not had their fair share of funding.

As it is ,Sheffield got Supertram which cost £240 million.

What did the rest of Barnsley and Doncaster get?

Sheffield has already ear marked part of the extra money for the city region to replace the Supertram tracks at a cost of £32m.

That is £32 m for Sheffield and not Barnsley, Doncaster or Rotherham.

HS2 is being diverted into the centre of Sheffield and not Meadowhall.

Does this benefit the people of Barnsley and Doncaster?

The civil servants and political elite in Westminster think they know about the everyday difficulties of people in Yorkshire and what is best for us.

The Westminster elite live within the confines of the M25 or South East and have never been near Barnsley or Doncaster.

Why should they decide on our future and decide what is best for people.

In 1974 Westminster scrapped the three ridings without a vote or consultation and set up the Metropolitan county councils.

In 1986 Westminster scrapped the Metropolitan counties without a vote or consultation and now Westminster decides we need elected mayors without a vote or consultation.

Did they ask or give the vote to decide what the people of Barnsley and Doncaster and what they want?

In the local referendum the people of Barnsley and Doncaster are being given the choice of what THEY want and not what Westminster wants. It is the opportunity to have your say.

The One Yorkshire deal should be just a stepping stone to a Yorkshire assembly or parliament.

The Scots, Welsh and Irish and London all get more money per head and decide on what they want.

Yorkshire, even though our population is bigger than Scotland and our economy is twice the size of Wales, does not have any of those powers or right to decide where our money is spent.

Nobody is saying we want independence just the right to decide how, where and why we do things and not Westminster.

Just like the Scots, Welsh, Northern Irish and Londoners.

Why should a child at primary school in Doncaster and Barnsley have £3,900 per year less spent on its education than in London?

Will a Sheffield City region deal change that?

NO… as the region will not have the same bargaining power as a One Yorkshire with 5.4 million people would have.

We need to change things so that Yorkshire people decide on local priorities and what they want.

Chris Gauton

by email