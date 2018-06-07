Recalling events of Nichols building

Gosh what memories the picture of the Nichols Building building in The Star recently brought back for me.

I could take you round it blindfolded. I was born in 1932 across the road from this building at 14 Ward Street.

The building is still there but the house is long gone.

My mother and father were caretakers of this building during the 1940s and for a short while, I slept in a bed in one of the cellars during the war, until I was “evacuated”!

Going to the toilet during the blackout was a case of take a torch and look out for the rats! There were plenty. You didn’t have to go looking for the Gorgonzola cheese down the cellar, you could smell it at the top of the steps!

Many members of my family worked for many years in the canteen, the office and the warehouse, as I did for a short while.

Nothing will please me more than to see this lovely old building restored and regenerated.

I would welcome any person wishing to get in touch, to recall people and events from this building.

Maybe someone out there knows who these people are?

Brenda Read

Sheffield, S6