The Star recently published an article about Stocksbridge reaching the final of the Ramblers competition to find the best walking neighbourhood in the UK.

Stocksbridge is the only Yorkshire nomination to make the 2018 shortlist.

In order for Stocksbridge to win this competition we need people to vote for us.

You can visit the Ramblers website (www.ramblers.org.uk/vote) and it’s really easy to vote.

Many people have voted already and there is still time to vote.

Voting is open until March 14.

Stocksbridge is a great place to walk and you can find more than 40 short, medium and longer walks provided by Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome www.stocksbridgewalkers.org.uk).

It’s a fantstic area to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and go for a walk.

It would be brilliant if Stocksbridge won this competition and gets the recognition it deserves.

So, if you haven’t already voted, do it before March 14. Visit www.ramblers.org.uk/vote to register your vote.

Elaine Smith

Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome

Foolish statement

According to Graham, (Letters, March 5), democracy is when a vote is won but you don’t agree with the result so you keep running the election again and again if necessary until you get the result the minority want.

I suspect even diehard remainers wouldn’t agree with that foolish statement.

As for having any vote whatsoever on anything EU, Graham recalls doing just that, so please tell us when that was, apart from the 2016 vote to remain or leave the EU?

I am old enough to remember having voted on the Common Market entry but having a personal vote on anything else whatsoever regarding the EU and its bureaucracy fails my memory totally, apart from the vote to leave.

Maybe I was on my annual sabbatical around the world and missed these EU elections Graham talks about, for which I humbly apologise.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

This is so wrong

Just read an email in today’s letter page from Graham.

In Graham’s response to a letter from Terry Palmer, Graham says we had a vote decades ago and voted in.

This is so wrong – the British people had a vote to join the then EC not the EU.

Let’s get it right.

Decades ago no one voted to be ruled by EU, it was all supposed to be about trade with EC.

If decades ago we were told the full intentions of joining the EC as reported in the papers about what Ted Heath and his then government knew, I doubt the UK would have joined.

JS

by email

Carlos signed bad players

The players are paid a lot of money and we get nothing for it.

We need a manager who will throw a football boot across the dressing room and if it hits someone, well that’s tough. Very few of the players want to play for the club, they still get paid, that’s all they are here for.

Players coming back from injury will not rush to get back into a struggling team, Forestieri is n where near the player he was and has not been since he wanted to leave, so he will drag it out and take as much money out of the club as he can.

What is going on at Hillsborough is all to familiar in English football.

When you have to rely on too many foreign players and managers, they restrict the growth of our home-grown player developmen.

The media blow up their talents way beyond their capabilities as some sort of justification for the obscene salaries they get.

Carlos Carvalhal is responsible for this mess and I said he should have gone 18 months ago.

He has bought average players on top salaries and now we have no investment money left to buy good players. Jos Luhukay is supposed to be a defence-minded coach, what happened?

I don’t see a single good reason for him to be here. He praises the other team’s performance with no account that they won due to the fact they were playing a very poor side in Wednesday.

At the end of the day they do not play for each other as good teams do.

RG

Sheffield

Reasons for voting Green

Jared O’Mara was suspended from the Labour Party on October 25, following allegations about sexist and homophobic comments made some years ago, and others alleged to have been made in early 2017.

The long wait for the publication of the report by The Labour Party means constituents are feeling unrepresented in Parliament.

But even when it is published, how much confidence can they have in its findings?

Will the party see it as vital to take firm action on homophobia and sexism?

Or will the need to avoid a possible by-election get in the way?

Mr O’Mara may be justified in concluding that his ability to do justice to the role of MP for Sheffield Hallam has been fatally compromised.

I cannot help but feel it would be in the interests of the people of Sheffield Hallam if he were to stand down, sooner rather than later.

As the Green Party candidate, should such a by-election take place, I am eager to put before the people of Sheffield Hallam the compelling reasons for voting Green; reversing growing inequality, renewing our hollowed-out democracy and addressing climate change with the urgency it’s crying out for.

Peter Garbutt,

Green Party candidate, Sheffield Hallam

Snow men or women

We get snow a couple of days of the year so now it’s wrong there are no snowwomen in the parks around the country.

It’s not real it’s snow it will be gone tomorrow. What next gender-neutral snow people?

Jayne Grayson

by email