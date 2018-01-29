Have your say

Susan Richardson, (The Star, January 22), made mention of the central city alleyways with their original cobbles.

This reminded me of the wooden sets on roads which surrounded the Royal Hospital on West Street.

The wooden surface was intended to muffle the sound of horses and carts as they passed the the building.

There was also a traffic sign which said “Quiet Please, Hospital”.

Does anyone else remember this?

John N

Crookes

The nurse

To be a nurse, when I grew up, was an overriding obsession

A vocation that held respect

But now it seems this once proud profession

Is suffering a never ending term of shear neglect

Because it seems now, that “The powers that be”

Have little thought for the likes of we

To them we’ve become just a number

N.H.S. statistics we’ve come to encumber

Years of studying and working hard

Are now rewarded with complete disregard

Our job that once was how best patients we could treat

Has become how many deadlines can we now meet?

This government’s pre-election N.H.S, ravings

Now amount to budget savings

Which points to it moving towards

Privatisation and mayhem on the wards

As for the punter in the street

He’s assured his requirements they will meet

There aren’t enough beds but you can sit on a seat

Or lie down in the corridor and be covered with a sheet

And to add to the overall ambiance

You can be treated by a nurse in an ambulance

How do they propose to deal with the extra demands?

By shuffling the pack and working with less “Hands”!!!

Management’s efforts are best displayed

In how many positions, they can now downgrade

Like I said I once dreamt of being a nurse

But the feeling now seems to have gone in reverse

And if the management treat us any meaner

We’d be much better off being a cleaner

Then the “Men in grey suits”, up above

We could let know where their statistics they can shove.

We’d be only too willing to help them begin

As we’ve become known, as “THE ENEMA WITHIN”!!!!

(With appreciation of all NHS staff)

P.S. The tendering profession now has an entirely Different connotation. (Think “Privatisation”).

Alan Lockwood

by email

Family history

I write to ask if any readers can help me.

When away on holiday for the last few years, my wife and I have become friends with a couple from Doncaster, Phil and Christine Nesbitt.

A Markham Main Colliery miner, Phil was also, for many years, a member of the Mere Lane Working Mens Club, and served as the manager of the WMC Football Club in the early 1980s.

Although Phil and Chris kept press cuttings from the Doncaster Free Press and Courier at the time, these have been mislaid over the intervening years.

Now that a third generation are of an age to be interested in this bit of the family history, these cuttings are no longer to hand to share with the family.

My plea to readers is, to ask if anyone has copies of cuttings relating to this team and their matches, and would be prepared to let Phil and Chris have good copies, (not originals, naturally).

I would be hugely grateful, as would Phil and Chris, I know.

In summary, Phil Nesbitt was the manager of the Mere Lane Working Mens FC in the early 1980s.

Team players at the time included

Gary Leeton and his brother Pete; Dave Morris, (I understand that he went on to become a director of Doncaster Rovers); Tony Briddick; Gary Bell; Pete Guest; Mick Nesbitt, (Phil’s cousin, who they lost touch with after he moved to Australia); Johnny Reeves, (I understand Johnny died some time ago).

My apologies if I have mis-spelled anyone’s name.

Once again, any copies that can be shared will be hugely and gratefully received.

Graham Sharples

ggsharpl@aol.com

Nice deal

Mrs May

The way I see it is that Mrs May has agreed to spend more than £40 million to strengthen the security at Calais and also agreed to accept a higher quota of refugees into Britain, who France have allowed into their country, in exchange for Britain to borrow the Bayeux tapestry.

Nice deal Mrs May.

Now if I was in charge of the talks I would tell the French President, (don’t know his name), to take a running jump off the nearest long “Pierre”,(excuse the pun).

What a soft touch Mrs May is.

Why didn’t she tell him that if France spent more money on security at the refugees’ place of entry, French/Italian border, the problem of these camps would not exist.

This is France’s problem not Britain’s. Why do we have to secure our borders when France can’t secure their own borders?

Dave M

by email

Retro picture

I believe the TV shop in Tuesday’s Retro is on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook.

Helen Mawbey

by email

Scope for apprentices

What brilliant minds we have to realise there is scope for apprentices.

Days earlier I saw a lad, playing with a skateboard at school.

Didn’t they make toilet roll holders and other items to take home. The mind boggles at what these masterminds will think of next. I remember eating the buns made by both lads and lasses as we walked home from school.

They may suddenly realise that the roughest diamonds could be those who you told you could repair broken parts by learning their maths tables to drill and tap a screw thread. The hedgehogs could come out of hibernation yet.

FH

Sheffield