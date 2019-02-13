Regarding the proposed future developments in Hillsborough by Age UK to turn the former stable buildings next to the library into a cafe, and the developer wishing to build apartments and shops near the site of the former Blue Ball pub, I wondered what concessions the local councillors are asking from both developers in return for being able to go ahead with their respective ideas.

If they are short of ideas they could ask Age UK to make a contribution to new book stock and PCs for the library, to the walled garden as well as a new sign to the library at the Middlewood Road entrance.

As for the development for apartments and shops near the former site of the Blue Ball pub, maybe they could ask this developer to contribute towards public transport improvements and establish a fund to contribute to local charities who provide activities for young people, such as the 393 club on Langsett Road, Hillsborough Tabernacle church who run children’s activities and community outreach activities and the Friends of Hillsborough Park group.

Matthew Smith

Hillsborough, S6