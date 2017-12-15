Projected closure of walk in centre

Have your say

I am appalled at the proposed closure of the Broad Lane walk in centre and Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital.

If enacted it would leave the whole of the South of Sheffield denuded of these important and necessary facilities.

1. Has any real thought gone into the inconvenience of patients having to travel, often on public transport, to the Nothern General Hospital?

Even those with cars face an uphill and painfully expensive job of trying to find a parking space.

2. At a time when A&E facilities are being stretched to bursting point, why increase this workload ?

3. Broad Lane serves a large student population, which is convenient to walk to and parking is relatively easy.

4. For a city the size of Sheffield to have only one designated A&E or Minor Treatment facility is criminal in this day and age.

5. After having used both these facilities I cannot praise them highly enough for the speedy and efficient treatment.

To lose them would be not only criminal, but stupidity of the highest order.

Also if Broad Lane was closed, would the NHS still be paying the rent/lease on an empty building?

This proposal is, in every respect, poorly thought out and completely unnecessary.

I sincerely hope that common sense and the wishes of the vast majority of the people of Sheffield, will prevail.

Tony Parkinson

Whirlow